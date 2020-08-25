Aaditya asks PM to adopt January as academic year

Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray writes to PM Narendra Modi asking for exams to be postponed in the wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"I have written to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji on the health risk that the proposed exams of various streams, and entrance exams, would have for students and families across India and for his personal intervention," he tweeted.

He suggested that all exams be postponed since it would pose a risk to students appearing for exams at centres as well as their families apart from invigilators and examiners. He suggested that for non-professional courses, students be passed.

He urged the PM to consider starting the academic year from January 2021 instead of the present June/July 2020.