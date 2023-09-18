AAI inducts two new B-360 type aircraft into its flight inspection fleet

New Delhi : In order to meet the increased demand for "flight calibration" to assess and validate the growing number of ground navigational and landing aids, as well as the validation of PBN (Performance-Based Navigation) Procedures, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has expanded its fleet by adding two new B-360 aircraft equipped with advanced state-of-the-art flight inspection systems.

The introduction of these new aircraft into the AAI fleet enables the timely calibration of Ground Radio Navigational and visual aids at all airports across the nation. AAI will also extend its support by conducting flight calibrations in neighbouring countries, thereby generating additional revenue.

The induction of two new aircraft into active flight calibration service was flagged off by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation on Monday.

“AAI has inducted two new B-360 type of aircraft equipped with advanced technology into the AAI Flight Inspection Unit’s Fleet. Flight calibration services ensure efficient and safe operation of aircraft by validating various Air Navigation Services Procedure,” said Scindia.



AAI officials said that these aircraft will be used in Calibrating the Category I, II and III Instrument Landing Systems, DVORs, DME, NDB, Radar, GBAS, PAPI, TACAN etc. They will also be validating the RNP and LPV procedures as also the Instrument Approach Letdown procedures for DVOR/DME and ILS.



“Flight Inspection being critical in ensuring the best international standards as set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), needs to keep pace to ensure Indian aviation gets this equipment to function to the strictest parameters,” said the officials.

Presently, The FIU of AAI operates One Dornier-228 and One B-350 aircraft for Flight Calibration /Inspection purposes and calibrates the Navigational aids like, Doppler VOR, DME, NDB, Landing aids like Instrument Landing Systems and Precision Approach Path Indicator installed at the numerous airports around the country.