AAIB to probe plane crash

New Delhi: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the Air India plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, officials said.

Air India’s Boeing 787 aircraft, involved in the crash, had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. AAIB DG and Director of Investigation at the agency, among others, will be leaving for Ahmedabad, the officials said. Under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.