AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres

New Delhi: AAP on Wednesday demanded that the Centre formulate a law to regulate coaching centres and that Parliament form a committee comprising...

New Delhi: AAP on Wednesday demanded that the Centre formulate a law to regulate coaching centres and that Parliament form a committee comprising leaders of all parties to talk to parents on the issue.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library of the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he wrote a letter to the PM on Tuesday demanding that a law be passed on how the coaching centres function.

“When the discussion was taking place in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leaders demanded regulations on coaching centres. We will talk to INDIA bloc parties and will continue the demand to regulate coaching institutes,” he added.

Singh said the Delhi government has announced it will bring a law to regulate these coaching centres in the national capital.

The leader also said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a meeting on Tuesday at his residence with coaching centre owners and officials. “Why was the meeting held behind closed doors? Delhi ministers were not called for it. The coaching centre owners are responsible for running illegal centres, libraries, charging high fees,” he alleged.

