AAP chief Kejriwal to visit Hoshiarpur for 'Vikas Kranti' rally on November 18

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 900 crore in Hoshiarpur on November 18, a party leader said on Friday.

Malvinder Singh Kang, the AAP's chief spokesperson in Punjab, said Kejriwal will visit Hoshiarpur on Saturday to participate in the ''Vikas Kranti'' rally.

Kejriwal and Mann will inaugurate a sewerage and water sanitation department project in the Doaba region, medical education facility and an Army training institute, Kang said.

The state government has also decided to set up 23 sports facilities on panchayat land in villages, foundation stones for which will be laid during the rally, he added.

