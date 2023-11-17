Live
- Sensex, Nifty decline on selloff in banking, financial stocks
- Yami Gautam wraps up ‘most important film’ of her career
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
- Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM
- Cricket World Cup: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final
Just In
AAP chief Kejriwal to visit Hoshiarpur for 'Vikas Kranti' rally on November 18
Highlights
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 900 crore in Hoshiarpur on November 18, a party leader said on Friday.
Malvinder Singh Kang, the AAP's chief spokesperson in Punjab, said Kejriwal will visit Hoshiarpur on Saturday to participate in the ''Vikas Kranti'' rally.
Kejriwal and Mann will inaugurate a sewerage and water sanitation department project in the Doaba region, medical education facility and an Army training institute, Kang said.
The state government has also decided to set up 23 sports facilities on panchayat land in villages, foundation stones for which will be laid during the rally, he added.
