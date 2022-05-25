AAP Creating Unfounded Fear In Delhiites To Save Rohingyas Bangladeshis: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: As the bulldozer politics drags on, Delhi BJP Vice President Rajan Tiwari has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are creating a confusion by saving the "Rohingiyas Bangladeshis" against the road encroachment. He further stated that the bulldozer will do its work till "Rohingiyas Bangladeshis problem is finished".

Tiwari criticised AAP leader Durgesh Pathak and alleged that the leader is doing a mere act in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar to save Rohingiyas Bangladeshis, which has now created confusion amongst the people of Delhi. While speaking to the media, Tiwari warned that AAP MLAs are creating fear and spreading misinformation that the BJP will demolish their house and hence give AAP some money, so that the party may save it.

He said corporation's bulldozer has disturbed mental state of several AAP leaders including Durgesh Pathak and hence they are talking "non sensical" things. The BJP leader also said that Pathak does not know about illegal encroachments and he pretends to be fighting against it.

"The fact of the matter is the AAP and Durgesh Pathak are least concerned for Delhiites. Rather they are creating unfounded fear in Delhiites only to save Rohingyas Bangladeshis so that their vote bank doesn't slip away from them," Tiwari has said.

He proclaimed that till the party is permanently able to get rid of the Rohingyas Bangladeshis issue, the corporation's bulldozer will continue its work no matter if AAP leaders continue to shed crocodile tears on the matter.