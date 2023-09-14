AAP criticises PM Modi, BJP for celebrating G20 Summit amidst tragic loss of soldiers in Anantnag encounter

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP and Central government of celebrating the G20 Summit at the BJP's headquarters at a time when two army officers, J&K Police officer and a sniffer dog were martyred during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag.

“PM and BJP, shame on you for celebrating at the BJP headquarters. At a time when we lost our brave soldiers, BJP workers were shouting Modi-Modi slogans. This is the height of shamelessness. You were carrying out a procession; shame on you. How can you call yourselves sons of Mother India? You promised to eradicate terrorism, but nothing has happened,” Singh said.

He said that even the Army's dog knew how to protect our country, but the BJP government doesn't.

He said that when the last Pulwama incident occurred that time the PM was busy shooting for the Discovery Channel.

He also said that Pakistan is behind the incident, and they will raise the Anantnag matter in Parliament.