AAP 'harassing' traders: BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and councillors of "harassing" traders by "forcing" MCD officers to issue notices on sanitation, encroachment and conversion changes.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations levelled against them. After getting a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the AAP is "harassing" traders, alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

"Aam Aadmi Party has won most of the wards having major markets like Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar among others and now its leaders and councillors are forcing officers at MCD zonal offices to issue notices to traders about cleanliness, maintenance of shops.