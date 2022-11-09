AAP launches 'Kude Par Jansamvad' drive

New Delhi: Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the AAP launched 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign to reach out to Delhiites about their woes regarding BJP's garbage mismanagement. The campaign will start on November 8 till November 20 on 13,682 booths in the national capital.

In a joint press conference with Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, "the party will conduct Jansamvad at all 13,682 booths of Delhi from November 8 to November 20.

It has appointed more than 600 spokespersons for the dialogue, they've also been given training for outreach. During the Jansamvad, the public will be asked five important questions related to garbage including, will the responsibility of cleaning the garbage again be given to the BJP which has failed in the last 15 years or to AAP which has proven its merit?"

Giving the details about the questions that will be asked by the public from the party spokesperson in Jansamwad, Pathak said that the questions are First, do you often see garbage piled up in our gali-mohallas? Do you face problems because of the garbage? Does the garbage ever get cleaned up? "Second, when you step out of your house do you see litter all over the way or not?, Third, have you seen the three garbage mountains of BJP, have you thought about the condition of the residents there?, Fourth, do you know that the BJP is planning to develop such landfills in every Vidhan Sabha? Do you want Garbage Mountains in your locality?" said pathak.

"Fifth and last Question, will BJP who failed at cleaning garbage in 15 years clean it now or will AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal clean it?" he said. Lashing out at BJP, Gopal Rai said that they are "directionless" and they don't even have agenda in forthcoming MCD elections.

Taking a dig at the saffron party for their slogan 'Seva Hi Vichar, Nahi Khokle Prachar', Rai said that they only talk of seva and khokhla prachar but, if they really had done it then they done have make their incumbent councillors sit out of elections.

Responding to the allegations made by the AAP over the garbage management in the city, Delhi BJP Spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that they are frustrated after the revelation of numerous scams done by them, as the public image of Kejriwal Government is damaged.