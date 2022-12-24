AAP leader detained before Ambala Zila Parishad chairman election

Ambala: A day before the Ambala Zila Parishad chairman election, Police on Saturday detained AAP leader Makkhan Singh Labana for his alleged involvement in illegally sending people abroad.

The development prompted the AAP to condemn the police action and also dub it a "politically motivated move". Labana is the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the post of chairman and claims to have the support of a few opposition members of the Zila Parishad. He was elected as a member of Ambala Zila Parishad in the Zila Parishad polls recently held.

A close contest between the BJP and the AAP is expected for the chairman's post, the election for which will take place on Sunday. There are 20 members in the Ambala Zila Parishad. Both the BJP and the AAP are claiming the support of the majority of the members.

Chitra Sarwara, AAP's convener for the north zone, condemned Labana's arrest, alleging, "it is a politically motivated move and misuse of police power". A police team on Saturday morning reached the AAP leader's house in Ambala City here and took him into custody.

The agitated party workers led by Sarwara took out a protest march in the city and later demonstrated before the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP). Police force was deployed outside the SP's office to deal with any situation.

Speaking to reporters, Sarwara claimed that the BJP won only two seats in the 20-member house of the Ambala Zila Parishad in the elections. She said the BJP is scared following its defeat in the Zila Parishad elections and now it has been "misusing government machinery to demoralize the opposition members". Referring to Labana's arrest, she said, "It is the murder of democracy to arrest an elected member just one day before the election of chairman."

Sarwara said the AAP will approach the court against the alleged detention of Labana. She demanded from the district administration to postpone the election for the post of chairman till the court announced its decision on the party's petition. Labana joined the AAP a few months back after quitting the BJP. Last month, he contested the Zila parishad polls on the AAP ticket and won from ward number 9 of the Zila Parishad. Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jashndeep Singh Randhawa said the alleged involvement of Labana was found in a case of sending people abroad illegally. Two persons have already been held in connection with this case, he said, adding that the investigation was underway.