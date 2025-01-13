AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal to Join Investigation Over Alleged Illegal Immigrant Syndicate

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal is scheduled to cooperate with Delhi Police today as part of an investigation into an alleged illegal immigration syndicate involving Bangladeshi nationals, Delhi Police officials confirmed. Goyal, who represents the Rithala constituency in Delhi, reached out to the authorities late last night, informing them of his intent to appear for questioning on January 13.

The police have issued two summons to Goyal—one on Saturday and another on Sunday—asking him to assist in the investigation.

This case stems from a major operation in December 2024, where Delhi Police apprehended 11 people, including several Bangladeshi nationals, for running a network that facilitated illegal immigration. The suspects were reportedly involved in forging crucial documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other identity papers via fraudulent websites.

Documents seized from the immigrants reportedly bore Goyal’s signature and seal, raising further concerns. Additionally, materials recovered from intermediaries associated with the MLA have added to the suspicion.

Despite this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly rejected the allegations, attributing them to political motivations. In an official statement, the party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in “negative politics” by filing baseless cases and using state machinery to target opposition leaders ahead of elections.

Delhi Police plans to question Goyal to clarify his potential involvement in the case.

In related developments, the Delhi Police has initiated a two-month verification campaign to identify and deport illegal migrants, following directives from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Over 30 Bangladeshi migrants have been arrested and deported in recent days, and a gang supplying fake government documents to illegal immigrants has been dismantled. Four members of the gang, including two Bangladeshi nationals, were apprehended during the crackdown.

This operation targeting illegal Bangladeshi migrants is taking place just ahead of Delhi’s Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8.