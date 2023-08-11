Live
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from RS by Chairman Dhankhar
On the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
On the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
Announcing the suspension of Chafha, Dhankhar said, "Taking holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defined attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."
Chadha has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs.
