Live
Just In
AAP Political Affairs Committee Meeting to Discuss Key Issues
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) today. The meeting will take place at 5:30 PM at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
This PAC meeting comes in the wake of Chief Minister Kejriwal's recent resignation announcement. The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on the current political situation and deliberations on potential candidates for the position of Delhi's new Chief Minister.
With the party navigating through this transition, today's discussions are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future leadership and strategy of the Aam Aadmi Party. The outcome of this meeting will be closely watched as it will determine the next steps for the party in Delhi's political landscape.