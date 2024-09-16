  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

AAP Political Affairs Committee Meeting to Discuss Key Issues

AAP Political Affairs Committee Meeting to Discuss Key Issues
x
Highlights

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) today. The meeting will take place at 5:30 PM at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) today. The meeting will take place at 5:30 PM at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

This PAC meeting comes in the wake of Chief Minister Kejriwal's recent resignation announcement. The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on the current political situation and deliberations on potential candidates for the position of Delhi's new Chief Minister.

With the party navigating through this transition, today's discussions are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future leadership and strategy of the Aam Aadmi Party. The outcome of this meeting will be closely watched as it will determine the next steps for the party in Delhi's political landscape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick