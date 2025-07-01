AAP protests DDA demolition drive

New Delhi: The ongoing demolition of slum clusters by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sparked political outrage across the capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staging a fierce protest outside the office of Union Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden on Monday. The protest, led by senior AAP leader Sanjeev Jha, accused the government of targeting poor and working-class communities under the guise of development.

AAP demanded Sirsa’s removal from the Cabinet over alleged “derogatory” remarks.

AAP said Sirsa’s alleged “derogatory” remarks targeted slum dwellers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sharing videos of the protest on X, AAP wrote, “The BJP has been calling brothers and sisters of Purvanchal Bangladeshi Rohingyas. Now, Minister Sirsa once again made a hateful statement against Purvanchalis. Today, AAP leaders, workers, and the Purvanchal community surrounded his residence in protest.”

Terming the bulldozer action as an “anti-poor policy,” AAP leaders slammed the BJP-led administration for uprooting families who have lived in Delhi’s slums for years. “These are hardworking citizens who form the backbone of the city, and they are being punished for their poverty,” said Sanjeev Jha, addressing the crowd.

The protest took on a more regional tone as AAP leaders alleged discrimination against people from Purvanchal,a large migrant population in Delhi. “The BJP government is deliberately targeting Purvanchali residents and rendering them homeless. Wherever Manjinder Singh Sirsa goes, he will face the anger of the people,” Jha declared, accusing the BJP of betraying those it had wooed during elections.

Residents also voiced their frustration, accusing the government of playing with their trust. “During elections, everything in our slum was fine. Leaders came, made promises, and asked for our votes. Now they say our homes are illegal?” said one of the displaced residents. “This is betrayal.”

Tensions escalated further as AAP warned that if the demolition drive continued without a proper rehabilitation plan, the protests could intensify. “If the government keeps ignoring the plight of the poor, this movement will not remain peaceful for long,” party leaders cautioned.

Amid the heated atmosphere, security was tightened around Sirsa’s office. A heavy police presence was deployed to prevent any untoward incident, and no one was allowed entry into the premises during the demonstration.