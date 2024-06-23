AAP Raises Alarm Over Arvind Kejriwal's Rapid Health Decline Since Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health has significantly worsened since his arrest, according to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, June 22. The party expressed serious concern, noting that Kejriwal has lost 8 kg since his detention, describing his condition as "highly worrisome."



AAP highlighted the critical nature of his continuous weight loss, stressing the urgent need for comprehensive medical evaluations to determine the underlying causes. The AAP chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 on money laundering charges related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. Since then, his health has rapidly declined.

At the time of his arrest, Kejriwal weighed 70 kg, but by June 22, his weight had dropped to a concerning 62 kg. In response to his deteriorating condition, the AIIMS medical board advised adding 'parathas' and 'puri' to his diet to help address the issue, according to AAP.

Highlighting the need for thorough medical tests, AAP stated, "We had requested an extension of Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail for a week due to concerns about his health. Doctors from Max Hospital had recommended several tests given his ongoing weight loss."



The party further claimed that although doctors at Max Hospital urgently recommended a comprehensive medical examination, only a few blood tests were conducted. Crucial heart and cancer screening tests remain pending, AAP contended.

On Thursday, a trial court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal; however, the Delhi High Court imposed an interim stay on the trial court's order.