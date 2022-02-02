AAP ready to spread its wings in Telangana: Somnath Bharti

New Delhi /Hyderabad: The AAP seems to cover grounds in Telangana as it has formed a special search committee for its expansion . This was informed by the state incharge and MLA Somnath Bharti. He affirmed by saying that members from all political parties are rushing to join AAP seeing its rise in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and UP after Delhi. AAP has emerged as the sole hope of the forward-thinking people of India. A 3 member search committee chaired by state leader Indira Sobhan will ensure that well-meaning people from Telangana join AAP at a large scale. Existing structures of the state committees have been dissolved to pave way for new-generation leaders in Telangana.

Somnath Bharti said, "The people of Telangana feel cheated because of the dirty politics of BJP, Congress and KCR. The KCR who said that I and my family will survive on a glass of rice for the welfare of Telangana has let down his own people. Since the formation of Telangana, no development has taken place in the state. Field Assistants and Vidya Volunteers have been out on the roads protesting for years. Over hundred vidya volunteers and over sixty field assistants committed suicide because of the agony they had to face. Not one worker of any party went to stand by them till the Aam Aadmi Party did."

"The way AAP has been contesting in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, UP it has risen as a newfound hope with a different kind of enthusiasm all over India now. We are certain that the party will bring along such fantastic results that it will change the course of history in India. Seeing AAP's rapid rise, people from all walks of the society and the political sphere of the country are looking to seek membership of the AAP today. The same is the case with AAP's Telangana unit as well. Recently, a Telangana heavyweight in the form of Indira Sobhan joined the AAP. Since her joining, the AAP is expanding manifolds in the state."

"Having in mind that the AAP Telangana Unit is set to exponentially expand after the election results of the poll bound states, we have taken a few important steps. With an eye out for the future of the state unit we have decided to dissolve the existing structures of the State Executive Committee and other concerned committees existing in the state as of date. A new search committee is being constituted today with the aim of transforming the state of Telangana as well as AAP's state units. The Search Committee will consist of our state leaders Indira Sobhan, SKR Ansari and Burra Ram Goud. Ms Sobhan will take up the role of the Chairperson of the Search Committee."

Somnath Bharti concluded, "Indira Ji is a renowned professor in the state and works at the Nizam College. She was the State Spokesperson of the Congress from 2014 to 2021 and was also a crucial pillar of the YSR Telangana. She has been with the AAP since December 2021. Mr Goud was working as the Convenor of AAP Telangana Unit. He is also leading the Telangana Parents Association and has remained an active worker since AAP's foray into Telangana. Dr Ansari is the Managing Director of Greenlands Hospital, Nalgonda and was AAP's MLA Candidate from the constituency. The objective of this committee is to conduct background checks of new inductees and spearhead the party's expansion plans in the state. I am certain they will work for the people of Telangana and bring prosperity to the state."