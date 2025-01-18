AAP to comfortably form govt in Delhi: Sisodia

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will "comfortably" form the next government in Delhi, senior party leader Manish Sisodia said on Friday, while asserting that the atmosphere is in favour of bringing Arvind Kejriwal back as chief minister.

Sisodia, who is contesting the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls from Jangpura, told PTI in an interview that the people of his constituency are saying that he is going to become the deputy chief minister again.

"The AAP will comfortably form the government in Delhi. It is difficult to estimate the number of seats but based on the good vibes, it can be safely said that the AAP is coming back to power comfortably.

There is an atmosphere in Delhi to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again," he said.

Sisodia said people have faith in Kejriwal as he made their lives easier by providing free facilities like water, electricity, bus rides for women, education and healthcare.

Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the AAP government before his arrest in connection with an excise policy case in March 2023, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading a "lie" that Kejriwal, another accused in the case, cannot become the chief minister of Delhi.

"The interesting thing is that the BJP is admitting that Kejriwal is going to be the next chief minister of Delhi. In this propaganda of the BJP lies their disappointment that they are losing (the polls).

"The Supreme Court has nowhere in its order said that Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister. There are minor, temporary conditions that will be lifted just like in my case, but the BJP is lying that Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister," he said.

Saying that his poll campaign is going on smoothly, the senior AAP leader claimed that the people of Jangpura identify him as a leader who has performed on the ground and transformed schools in Delhi.

"The people of Jangpura are saying that if Sisodia becomes an MLA, he is going to be the deputy chief minister. Whether I will have some post or not is a thing of the future, but I have promised to the people that I will improve the conditions of every street in Jangpura in five years, just like I changed the picture of the schools, if they elect me as their MLA," he said.

Sisodia also asserted that if the AAP retains power in Delhi, it will not let the BJP-led Centre and the lieutenant governor have their say in every matter.