AAP to focus on UP municipal polls after Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Lucknow: After the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are over, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will focus on the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh.

AAP is now working to strengthen its position in the state by increasing its members.

From November 20 to 30, the party will be holding meetings for each of the 763 local bodies not only to add members, but also brainstorming on local issues to help the party draft its manifesto.

AAP's election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Sabhajeet Singh said that since selection of candidates cannot take place before the declaration of reserved seats, the AAP will continue to invite applications from candidates.

"These meetings are crucial ahead of the local body elections as we will assess the party's strength. Those who have sought tickets will be joining with their supporters. We will distribute application forms to those who were not able to apply earlier. We will also ensure the participation of local, non-party people so that we are able to assess problems of each area," he said.

While the show of strength by each applicant might give the party an indication of a candidate's winnability, the drafting of local manifestoes is an equally important task. Common, overarching issues will dominate the party's campaign, Singh said.

"During these meetings, the party will discuss its strategy and assign duties. Besides, party workers will be interacting with locals," he added.

The AAP has identified around 77 party workers and allocated them districts where they will be conducting these meetings.