AAP to launch scheme for free treatment of elderly

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced that ' Sanjeevani Yojna' would be launched for free treatment of people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi.

Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February next year. Kejriwal said registra-tion for the scheme will begin within two-three days. AAP volunteers would go door to door for registration of the eligible elderly for the scheme, he said at an event at the party headquarters here. After the elections, the AAP government will implement the scheme, Kejriwal added.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday called AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana an "elec-tion stunt" and said they should improve the condition of government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics before making such announcements.

In a statement, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that after coming out of jail on bail, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been making announce-ments regarding various "free" schemes for women (Rs 2,100 per month), au-to rickshaw drivers (insurance) and old age people with an eye on the upcom-ing Assembly polls to influence the voters. "Kejriwal should first improve the pathetic condition of government hospitals and the handful of Mohalla Clinics before making such announcements, which are mere election stunts with no intention to fulfil them," Yadav alleged in the statement. Kejriwal had closed down over 500 dispensaries set up by the Congress government to provide treatments for the poor. He had promised to replace them with Mohalla Clinics, but he could not set up even half the num-ber he had promised, Yadav claimed.

The voters of Delhi have become wiser, which he personally experienced dur-ing the Delhi Nyay Yatra, as the public remembered each of the many unful-filled past promises of Kejriwal, and his fresh freebies will not have any impact on the people, Yadav further claimed in the statement. No im-mediate reaction was received from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).