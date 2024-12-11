AAP will not win more than 12 seats: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari took a sharp jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the latter shifted former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his Patparganj seat to Jangpura.

While speaking to IANS, Tiwari predicted that AAP would struggle to secure more than 12–13 seats in the upcoming elections. “The Aam Aadmi Party has already conceded defeat in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is no longer the Chief Minister and, given the graft charges against him, he cannot return to the position,” Tiwari asserted.

Criticising Sisodia’s decision to change his constituency, Tiwari remarked, “Manish Sisodia, the second-in-command of the party, has abandoned Patparganj because they know they cannot win there. Their internal surveys indicate that they will not cross 12–13 seats. This clearly shows that AAP has lost the trust of Delhi’s people.”

On environmental and other civic issues, Tiwari accused the AAP government of failing to deliver. “AAP has no genuine intention to reduce pollution, provide clean water, or curb the tanker mafias. These failures forced Sisodia to flee from his constituency. Mark my words, the day is not far when they will have to leave Delhi altogether,” he toldIANS.