AAP will run "Sanvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao" campaign across the country on 14th April

New Delhi: Gopal Rai, the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party's in-charge and a minister, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday for having double standards. He said that the BJP and the Central Government committed a lot of atrocities by arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He stated that if an elected CM is detained by the ED and imprisoned in this manner, it is a murder of democracy and the Constitution.

While addressing the press conference on Saturday at the party headquarters, Gopal Rai said that, as per the message of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party had decided that on April 14, on the occasion of the birthday of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the entire party would run "Sanvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao" campaign across the country. Arvind Kejriwal sent this message that we will tolerate all the atrocities that the Modi government is doing to us and our party. At present, the entire country is going through the Lok Sabha elections. This is a very sensitive time. This campaign will witness AAP leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, councilors, and workers.

14 अप्रैल को बाबा साहब की जयंती पर 'संविधान बचाओ, तानाशाही हटाओ' शपथ समारोह । AAP Delhi Convenor @AapKaGopalRai जी की Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mL7tJWQAQs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 13, 2024

He went on to say that the party has planned to hold an oath ceremony for Save the Constitution, Remove Dictatorship in all state capitals across the country on April 14. This oath ceremony will take place at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in Delhi at 11 a.m., with all party officials, ministers, and MLAs reading the Preamble, the original spirit of the Constitution, and swearing an oath to work to safeguard it. Similarly, in the capitals of 24 states throughout the country, Babasaheb birth anniversary will be marked as Save the Constitution, Remove Dictatorship Day, with an oath ceremony.All AAP MPs, MLAs, and leaders from the national capital will recite the Constitution's Preamble and swear an oath to depose the BJP.



Gopal Rai argues that the Modi government has set two standards for every agency, implying that they are under his control and cannot even breathe without his permission. This is not an attack on democracy, as the Delhi Police announced the implementation of Section 144 in Delhi, but when a BJP protest occurs, it allows everyone to gather at one place, while the Aadmi Party protests restrict gatherings, implying Section 144 has been imposed.

He said that the Central Government made history by suspending over 150 opposition MPs at the same time in the new Parliament. Isn't this an attack on the Constitution? People are being bought in states with opposing governments. The BJP attempted to sabotage Jharkhand by arresting its Chief Minister. The same thing is happening in Delhi and Punjab. This is an attack on the Constitution.