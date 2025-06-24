AAP wins key seats in Gujarat and Punjab by-elections

New Delhi: After a disappointing performance in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a strong political comeback by securing victories in crucial by-elections held in Gujarat and Punjab. These wins have rejuvenated the party's cadre and bolstered its national ambitions, bringing back a festive atmosphere to the AAP headquarters in Delhi.

In Gujarat, AAP achieved a significant breakthrough by winning the Visavadar Assembly seat, traditionally considered a BJP stronghold. Party leader Gopal Italia emerged victorious with a convincing margin of over 17,000 votes. Italia garnered 75,942 votes, while his closest rival, Kirit Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 58,388 votes. The win in Visavadar is being viewed as a strong indication of AAP’s growing influence in a state long dominated by the BJP.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Ludhiana West constituency, AAP scored another key victory. Sanjeev Arora, currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the party, won the by-election by defeating candidates from both the Congress and BJP. Arora received 35,179 votes, while Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Anshu came in second with 24,542 votes. The Ludhiana West seat had been vacant since January 2025, following the sudden death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi due to a gunshot injury. Fourteen candidates had contested for the seat, but Arora’s campaign maintained a clear edge from the start.

The dual victories triggered celebrations at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, where senior party leaders, including Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj and senior leader Gopal Rai gathered to congratulate the workers. Bhardwaj called it a strong return for party convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “This is not just a win in by-elections—this is a strong statement from the people.” The sentiment was echoed by many within the party, who believe that these results represent a shift in momentum after recent setbacks.

Political observers have also pointed to the broader implications of the Ludhiana West result. According to analyst Naveen Gautam, the victory is not just a local triumph, it reflects continued public support for the AAP-led government in Punjab, just two years ahead of the next Assembly elections. He noted that the seat, formed in 1977, has mostly been dominated by Congress in recent decades, making AAP’s repeat win even more meaningful.

More significantly, the Ludhiana West result has sparked discussions about a potential change in AAP's leadership dynamics. Since Sanjeev Arora will now serve in the Punjab Assembly, he is expected to vacate his Rajya Sabha seat.

This has led to widespread speculation that Arvind Kejriwal could be nominated to Parliament through this route. Notably, he is currently out on bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquorpolicy, a seat in the Rajya Sabha could offer Kejriwal political insulation and a new platform in central politics.