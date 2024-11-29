AAP's Chadha calls for RS debate on arrest of ISKCON priest, atrocities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday raised a crucial issue in the Rajya Sabha, calling for the suspension of the House’s proceedings to discuss the ongoing atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the recent arrest of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chadha introduced a Suspension of Business notice, demanding immediate attention to these pressing concerns.

“Today in Rajya Sabha, I gave a notice for adjournment of proceedings and requested that the House discuss the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the illegal arrest of ISKCON’s Chinmoy Krishna Das,” said Chadha.

He further urged the government to provide clarity on the steps being taken to safeguard the Hindu community in Bangladesh, especially in light of recent events following the coup.

Chadha also called for a united resolution from the House condemning the illegal detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on November 25. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The issue has garnered significant attention from political leaders and the public.

Earlier, Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj also met with Vrajendra Nandan Das, ISKCON's Communications Director, in Delhi to express solidarity.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia voiced grave concerns over the developments in Bangladesh.

“What is happening with ISKCON in Bangladesh is deeply worrying. ISKCON has always preached love and harmony, and such allegations against them cannot be accepted,” stated Manish Sisodia.

He further urged the Indian government to take swift action in securing the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and addressing the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

On Friday, ISKCON expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition in Bangladesh.