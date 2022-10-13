AAP's Gopal Italia Gets Detained, Irani Calls Him "Gutter Mouth"

New Delhi, October 13: Political grumble between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party intensified on Thursday after the former's party's leader Gopal Italia was detained outside the National Commission of Women's office here in New Delhi. The AAP Gujarat leader was summoned by NCW over his alleged controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While AAP continues to defend its Gujarat leader saying that Italia is being targeted by the BJP for subjugating and selective targeting of the Patidar community. On October 9th, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had shared the purported video of Italia on Twitter where Italia can be heard calling PM Modi "neech aadmi" (a lowly person).

The BJP leaders, on the other hand, continue to attack Italia and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with fresh allegations of insulting P.M Modi's mother. BJP's Malviya released a statement calling Italia "a serial offender" who treats women with contempt and sexist disregard.

"He was summoned by the NCW to dispose before the authority for his misogynist comments, but Gopal Italia instead showed up with hooligans, who disrupted and assaulted people on the NCW premise. The NCW chairperson had to tweet to police and local administration seeking help to restore order. Italia was detained, and later released, because that was probably the only way to ensure the safety and dignity of those who work at the NCW," Malviya has alleged.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani too criticised AAP's Italia and called him a "gutter mouth" for allegedly making derogatory remarks against P.M Modi's mother.

Sharing an unverified, undated video of Gopal Italia by the BJP union minister, Irani tweeted, "Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don't want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice.

Meanwhile, AAP's leaders have jumped in to defend Italia. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal tweeted, "Patel community is fuming with rage all over Gujarat after the arrest of Gopal Italia. What has Gopal Italia done?"

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also defended his party's leader saying the BJP is targeting the Patidar community in Gujarat out of hatred and malice. Gopal Italia, after appearing before NCW, was detained and taken to Sarita Vihar police station by the Delhi Police. He was released after 6 hours of questioning.

"Whenever the BJP has got a chance, it has crushed the Patidar community and gunned down their people. The party also has a history of imprisoning them in frivolous cases," Singh has alleged.