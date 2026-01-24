Abhishek Banerjee cautions BLAs over inactivity during SIR hearings

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday cautioned the party's booth-level agents (BLAs) against remaining inactive during the hearing sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list in West Bengal, warning of strong disciplinary action if they failed to mend their ways.

Banerjee issued the warning during a virtual meeting with party leaders and workers at various levels, which was also attended by BLAs, party insiders present at the meeting said.

“Our general secretary gave a clear message that the party leadership will not back those workers, including BLAs, who do not remain dedicated to the tasks assigned to them, especially at this crucial stage of the ongoing special revision exercise in the state,” a party insider who participated in the meeting said.

Banerjee also directed elected representatives of the party, including MPs and MLAs, to ensure effective supervision of the functioning of BLAs in their respective areas.

He further asked the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to spend less time in New Delhi and devote more time to their constituencies, urging them to undertake intensive mass outreach programmes in their areas.

According to party sources, Banerjee placed special emphasis on the effective functioning of party war rooms set up specifically for the ongoing revision exercise.

“He said that unless these war rooms function effectively, the Bharatiya Janata Party would take advantage of the situation and manipulate voters’ lists, as was allegedly done in Bihar and Haryana,” a party leader said.

At the virtual meeting, Banerjee also claimed that he had received specific information that micro-observers appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to supervise the hearing sessions were often seeking the login credentials of district magistrates, who also serve as district electoral officers.

“Our general secretary said the micro-observers were demanding the login credentials of district electoral officers following instructions from senior ECI officials. He said the party would take up the issue at the appropriate forum,” the party insider added.



