Absconding criminal held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an absconding murder suspect after an exchange of fire in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Guddu (23), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, suffered a bullet injury on his right leg during the encounter and was admitted to BJRM Hospital for treatment, police said.

A country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession, said the officer.

According to the police, Guddu was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at Shalimar Bagh police station last month.

“On August 25, a PCR call was received about the admission of 20-year-old Harsh Mishra, a resident of Haiderpur, who had been stabbed by unknown assailants. Despite medical efforts, Mishra succumbed to his injuries the next day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

“A case of murder was registered on August 26, and four accused persons were arrested during the probe. Guddu, however, remained absconding and was declared one of the main accused in the case,” Singh said.