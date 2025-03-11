  • Menu
Abusive attack: Kanimozhi moves privilege notice against Pradhan
New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Monday moved a privilege notice against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking action against him for "breach of Parliamentary privilege".

This came after Pradhan made a controversial remark on DMK MPs in the Lok Sabha and accused the Tamil Nadu government of taking a U-turn on PM SHRI scheme during a discussion on National Education Policy.

sidekick