ABVP And Bajrang Dal Supporters Allegedly Force Saree Draping On Saraswati Idol In Tripura College
- 1. A heated incident unfolds at the Government College of Art and Craft in Agartala, Tripura, as ABVP and Bajrang Dal supporters reportedly storm the campus to enforce the draping of Goddess Saraswati's idol with a saree.
- 2. Triggered by a viral video showing the idol without its traditional attire, the clash raises questions about cultural sensitivities and freedom of expression in educational institutions.
On Wednesday, tensions flared at the Government College of Art and Craft in Agartala, Tripura, as a group of supporters affiliated with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bajrang Dal reportedly stormed into the premises. Their purported aim: to enforce the draping of the idol of Goddess Saraswati with a saree.
The catalyst for this incursion was a viral video circulating on social media, depicting the Saraswati idol within the college premises without its traditional saree. Crafted by students of the institution, the idol's attire had apparently sparked controversy and outrage among certain groups.
According to reports, sourced from eyewitnesses, an ABVP activist mentioned that upon learning about the video, they swiftly mobilized and descended upon the college before the commencement of the puja ceremony. Their objective was clear: to ensure that the idol of Maa Saraswati was adorned appropriately with a saree.
This incident underscores the intersection of cultural sensitivities, social media influence, and the assertion of religious beliefs within educational institutions. The clash of perspectives and the ensuing action taken by the ABVP and Bajrang Dal supporters have ignited debates regarding freedom of expression, religious symbolism, and the boundaries of cultural tolerance in modern India.