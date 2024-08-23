Live
Just In
Accused In Tamil Nadu In Minor's Rape Case Dies After Consuming Poison
- Former NTK member A Sivaraman, arrested for allegedly raping a minor at a fake NCC camp, dies in Salem hospital after ingesting rat poison.
- His father passes away in a separate motorcycle incident. Investigations ongoing.
A former member of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party, A Sivaraman, died in a Salem hospital after ingesting rat poison. The 30-year-old was facing charges of raping a minor at an unauthorized National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp.
Arrested on August 18, Sivaraman had attempted to flee, resulting in a leg injury. He later admitted to consuming poison while evading arrest. Despite receiving specialized treatment, including dialysis, he passed away early Friday.
Officials noted that Sivaraman had previously been hospitalized for eight to nine days last month after ingesting poison, reportedly due to family issues.
The case involves the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri district. Eleven individuals, including school officials and Sivaraman's associates, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.
In a separate occurrence, Sivaraman's father died Thursday night after falling from his motorcycle in Kaveripattinam. Authorities believe it was an accidental fall. Furthermore, both deaths are currently under investigation.