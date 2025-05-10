Acharya Balkrishna: Soil testing machine gets ICAR certification

Haridwar: Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Bharuwa Agri Science, said that the ‘Doctor Ka Doctor’ machine has received certification from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute. The machine evaluates 12 critical soil parameters, including primary nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium and secondary nutrients such as boron, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese. Patented by the Government of India, this machine has also obtained a CE certificate. He elaborated that the development of this machine is the result of extensive research conducted by Patanjali’s scientists and represents a significant advancement for the agricultural community. Furthermore, he noted that it provides simple methodologies for generating fertilizer recommendations suitable for chemical, organic, or mixed farming approaches based on specific crops.

Under the guidance of Acharya Balkrishna, this innovative equipment will facilitate farmers’ assessment of the soil quality of their agricultural land while also providing fertilizer recommendations tailored for both organic and inorganic farming practices.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar Yadav, Director of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute, stated that ‘Doctor Ka Doctor’ will be an invaluable asset for farmers across the nation and will support the Government of India’s soil health initiatives. He highlighted the intrinsic link between human health and the health of the soil, noting that soil quality is assessed through the 12 parameters tested by this machine.