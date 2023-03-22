Action taken against elements disturbing peace in Punjab: CM

Days after crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said action was taken against those who at the instance of foreign forces were speaking about disturbing the state's peace and giving hate speeches. Mann said Punjab's peace, harmony, and the country's progress were his top priorities and asserted that nobody will be allowed to disturb the harmonious environment of the state.





Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The preacher, however, gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district. Apparently referring to Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit, 'Waris Punjab De', Mann said, in the last few days, some elements at the instance of foreign forces were talking about disturbing the peace in Punjab.





"(They) were giving hate speeches and speaking against the law. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested. They will be given the strictest punishment because the AAP is a 'kattar deshbhakt and imandar' (staunch nationalist and honest) party," said Mann in his first reaction to the police action. "I thank 3 crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Singh and 'Waris Punjab De'). There was not a single report of any untoward incident from the state. It has boosted my confidence that people want peace and progress," said Mann.











