Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864

India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. A total of 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday, taking cumulative samples tested to date to 86,39,99,907. As many as 1,97,98,21,197 vaccination jabs have given till now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.85 percent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.74 percent, according to official data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed four crores on January 25 this year.

The 24 new fatalities include nine from Kerala, six from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, and three from West Bengal. A total of 5,25,223 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,940 from Maharashtra, 70,046 from Kerala, and 40,119 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,271 from Delhi, 23,540 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,225 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. ''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.