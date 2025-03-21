Adani Energy Secures Rs 2,800 Crore Green Power Transmission Project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad : Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the diversified Adani portfolio, has secured a significant power transmission project in Gujarat. The project, valued at approximately Rs 2,800 crore, aims to supply green energy for the production of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat. It is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

The "Transmission System for Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Manufacturing Potential in Mundra, Gujarat" involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation with two 765/400kV transformers. Additionally, a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit transmission line will be constructed to connect the Navinal substation to the Bhuj substation.

With this initiative, AESL will expand its transmission infrastructure by adding 150 circuit kilometers (cKM) of transmission lines and increasing its transformation capacity by 3,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA). This will enhance AESL’s total transmission network to 25,928 cKM and its transformation capacity to 87,186 MVA.

The project was awarded to AESL under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, with PFC Consulting Limited serving as the bid process coordinator. The project’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was officially transferred to AESL on 20 March 2025.

This marks AESL’s sixth project win in the current fiscal year, increasing its order book to approximately Rs 57,561 crore.

AESL, a key entity within the Adani portfolio, operates across multiple segments of the energy domain, including power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. As India's largest private transmission company, AESL boasts a transmission network spanning 25,928 cKM and a transformation capacity of 87,186 MVA.

The company also serves around 13 million consumers in Mumbai and the Mundra SEZ industrial hub through its retail electricity distribution business. AESL is expanding its smart metering services and is poised to become India's leading smart metering integrator. Through the development of its distribution network, adoption of green power solutions, and customer-centric retail offerings, AESL continues to play a pivotal role in transforming India’s energy landscape with a focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability.