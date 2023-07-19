Adequate coal available for thermal plants

New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday categorically said that there is adequate coal availability for thermal power plants across the country.

In a statement, the Coal Ministry clarified that no power plant has been closed on account of non-availability of dry fuel. Those plants which have been closed must be on account of some other reasons, it said.

As on July 16, the thermal power plant end coal stock stood at 33.46 million tonnes, which is 28 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Coal availability at all locations including pithead coal stock at mine end, stock in transit and thermal power plants is 103 million tonnes as against 76.85 million tonnes last year, which is 34 per cent higher.

The ministry is also closely coordinating with all central generating companies and state entities and there is absolutely no shortage of coal for the power sector.

The Coal Ministry also stated that production during July has been much higher than in the corresponding period last year. In fact, coal production has been very insignificantly affected due to rains. This has been made possible through mine-wise advance planning for the monsoon season, it said.

Coal companies have undertaken the construction of cemented roads for uninterrupted evacuation from larger mines. Transportation from nine coal mines to railway sidings has been started through mechanised coal handling plants. Coal companies have also planned to extract coal from upper seams, resultantly coal production from April 1 to July 16, 2023, has been 258.57 million tonnes as against 236.69 million tonnes last year. At the same time, coal dispatches to the power sector have been 233 million tonnes as against 224 million tonnes last year.

In fact, due to substantial availability, coal companies have supplied huge additional quantities to non-regulated sectors during this period. It may also be noted that the growth in thermal power generation this year is only 2.04 per cent whereas growth in coal production has been over 9 per cent.