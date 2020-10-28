After Bihar, now BJP promises free Corona vaccine in MP

Bhopal : In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has issued a sankalp-patra (resolution document), a manifesto of sorts for the bypolls that promises the provision of a free Coronavirus vaccine to every person in the state by the government. Recently, in the election manifesto issued for Bihar elections, the BJP had also promised a free Corona vaccine.

The BJP has issued separate sankalp patras for all the 28 assembly constituencies in the state where by-elections are taking place that give details of the work proposed by the government in the state.

The main page of the document has a picture of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party national president J.P. Nadda and state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

In the resolution document, the BJP has promised that the vaccine will be provided free of cost. It has also promised that every grain of wheat and paddy will be procured and the money sent directly to the bank accounts of farmers. More than 27,000 crore rupees have been deposited directly in the bank accounts of farmers, claims the document.

The resolution document gives details of the crop insurance scheme in the state, farm loans and social security schemes at zero per cent interest rate, while also listing the scholarships being given to children from poorer sections. The financial assistance to poor families from birth to death has also been mentioned.

In the resolution document, the Kamal Nath government has been charged with shutting down the pro-poor schemes launched by the Shivraj Singh government.

The BJP's document alleges that the Deendayal Rasoi scheme to provide food at inexpensive prices to the poor had been discontinued by the Kamal Nath government, which has been resumed by the BJP government.

The party promises that 4,000 rupees will be added to the Samman Fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the farmers. So, they will get a total of Rs 10,000 a year. The scheme is likely to benefit 77 lakh farmers.