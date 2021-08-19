After Months Of Struggle On ECMO, COVID-19 Patient Recovered Successfully
- On ECMO support for a few months, patients with COVID-19 and accompanying lung problems suddenly recovered in two independent cases.
- ECMO is only suggested for a few hours or days to arrange for a lung transplant.
From being on ECMO support for a few months, patients with COVID-19 and accompanying lung problems suddenly recovered in two independent cases. Doctors believe that patients' recovery after such a lengthy ECMO surgery is extremely rare, as ECMO is only suggested for a few hours or days to arrange for a lung transplant.
Dr. KR Balakrishnan, Chairman-Cardiac Sciences Director said that the patient was admitted to MGM Healthcare on July 13. He explained that they decided to prolong ECMO support to stabilise his health state because he was brought to us with 100% lung involvement. The team then went about resolving each of his health difficulties one by one.
While, extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) is a process in which a patient's blood is pumped and oxygenated outside of the body, enabling the heart and lungs to rest.