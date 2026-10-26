After Somnath, Gujarat plans plastic-free prasad packaging at Ambaji Temple

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) plans to introduce eco-friendly packaging for prasad at the Ambaji temple, with the proposed switch from conventional plastic boxes expected to prevent around 135.6 tonnes of packaging-related plastic waste annually.

The initiative follows the introduction of plastic-free prasad packaging at the Somnath temple in September and aims to extend the model to another major pilgrimage centre in Gujarat.

The alternatives developed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, include moulded containers made from sugarcane bagasse, a by-product of sugarcane processing, as well as reusable tin boxes and plastic-free paper packaging.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the Ambaji temple currently uses around 15,000 plastic prasad boxes on a normal day, with demand increasing considerably during festivals and special occasions.

Approximately 10 lakh boxes are distributed every month, generating an estimated 11,299.5 kg of packaging-related plastic waste.

“The proposed transition to eco-friendly alternatives could prevent approximately 135.6 tonnes of plastic waste annually at Ambaji. The packaging solutions are intended to maintain the hygiene, functionality and convenience required for prasad distribution while preserving its cultural identity,” Modhwadia said.

The GPCB engaged NID Ahmedabad's Integrated Design Services through a professional design consultancy assignment to develop alternatives suited to the requirements of both temples.

Field studies at Somnath and Ambaji examined devotee footfall, the quantity of prasad distributed, preparation and packaging processes, storage conditions, distribution patterns and existing waste-generation practices.

The study found that a single type of packaging would not meet all requirements. Prasad intended for immediate consumption needed lightweight, biodegradable packaging, while products carried home or transported over longer distances required stronger containers.

Separate solutions were, therefore, developed for immediate consumption, regular takeaway and reusable packaging.

The proposed options include paper boxes and moulded sugarcane bagasse containers for short-term use, alongside durable tin boxes that devotees can retain and reuse.

At Somnath, prasad is now distributed in plastic-free paper boxes and reusable tin containers. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally inaugurated the eco-friendly packaging initiative on September 17.

The temple distributes approximately 4,200 kg of prasad in nearly 27,700 boxes every day. The transition from conventional plastic containers to sustainable alternatives is expected to eliminate more than 203 tonnes of plastic use annually.

Minister of State for Forests and Environment, Pravin Mali, said the initiative sought to make environmental responsibility an integral part of religious practice.

“By introducing biodegradable and reusable alternatives at prominent pilgrimage centres, GPCB aims to demonstrate how thoughtful design, institutional action and public participation can deliver measurable environmental benefits,” Mali said.

The initiative is intended to promote sustainable waste management at religious sites while encouraging devotees to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

With the model already introduced at Somnath and plans being developed for Ambaji, the approach could also be considered for other pilgrimage centres in Gujarat and elsewhere.



