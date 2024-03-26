Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Agatha Sangma files nomination from Meghalaya's Tura LS seat
Agatha K. Sangma, the ruling National People's Party candidate, has submitted her nomination from the Tura Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.
She is the sitting MP from the Tura Lok Sabha seat.
Agatha Sangma was accompanied by her brother and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and her mother Soradini K. Sangma during the nomination process. Several top leaders of NPP were also present there.
She visited the Deputy Commissioner office in Tura and submitted the nomination papers.
The Tura Lok Sabha seat is likely to witness a triangular contest as the Trinamool Congress has also fielded a candidate here. Congress had earlier announced candidates for this seat.
