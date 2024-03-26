Agatha Sangma files nomination from Meghalaya's Tura LS seat

Tura (Meghalaya): Agatha K. Sangma, the ruling National People's Party candidate, has submitted her nomination from the Tura Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

She is the sitting MP from the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

Agatha Sangma was accompanied by her brother and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and her mother Soradini K. Sangma during the nomination process. Several top leaders of NPP were also present there.

She visited the Deputy Commissioner office in Tura and submitted the nomination papers.

The Tura Lok Sabha seat is likely to witness a triangular contest as the Trinamool Congress has also fielded a candidate here. Congress had earlier announced candidates for this seat.