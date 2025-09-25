Agni-Prime missile test from rail-based launcher proves successful in India

India successfully test- fired an intermediate- range missile Agni-Prime from a rail- grounded mobile launcher system.

On Thursday, India yet again marked another milestone in its defence space, as it successfully Agni Prime missile test -fired the intermediate-range missile Agni-Prime from a rail-based mobile launcher. In this mission, the missile was fired from a purpose-built specially modified platform with the integration of the rail network.

On X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared the success of this test and termed it a “first-of-its-kind launch”. The Defence Minister said this marks a new stride in India’s emerging strategic deterrence capabilities.

“The rail-based missile launcher India tested today is ready to be operated on the national railway grid without any special requirement. The designed platform provides the user with greater mobility all over the country and enables quick reaction with minimal visibility,” he added.

Singh further congratulated the DRDO, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces for conducting the successful trial. “Agni Prime successful launch India into the league of a few nations that have developed canisterised launch system integrated with a mobile rail-based platform,” he said.

The new-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-Prime has a strike range of up to 2,000-km and was earlier successfully tested in August at Chandipur, Odisha.

The recent development is a follow-up to the Agni-5 trial conducted in March 2024 under ‘Mission Divyastra’ which demonstrated the Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability. MIRVed missile carries three to four nuclear warheads that can be directed at different targets. Currently, the SFC has the missiles with only a single warhead that was raised in 2003. The solid fuelled, three-stage Agni-5 is also a canister-launched ballistic missile which can be readied for deployment at short notice if required.

