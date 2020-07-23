Agra plans 9-point strategy to combat Covid

Agra: Alarmed at the fresh spike in the number of cases in July, the Agra administration has drawn up a comprehensive nine-point strategy to combat effectively the Covid-19 pandemic, in the coming weeks.

It involves effective testing, follow up, contract tracing, random monitoring of Covid hospitals, prompt transfer of Covid cases to hospitals, better ambulance service, weekend sanitisation in all areas, daily review of food supplied and cleanliness in the facilities, recording of real time admission and discharge of Covid patients.

Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar said all government departments have been instructed to move ahead following the nine-point strategy.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the strategy will be monitored and directed by the Command and Control Centre, which will be operational round the clock. A six member committee that includes the CDO, ADM city, CMO, SP city, DPRO, additional commissioner, will oversee the execution of the strategy.

The district administration has already circulated the guidelines for home isolation. These will be strictly monitored. The IMA has offered a package of Rs 600 daily, for providing consultation, medicines, testing kits etc.

With one more death the Agra toll has climbed to 95. The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours is 21. The number of containment zones now is 84. So far 36,947 samples have been collected. The number of active cases is 179. The recovery rate continues to remain at 82.47 per cent.

The district administration has allowed rapid antigen tests at 13 private hospitals. Camps are also being held in densely populated areas to promptly identify suspected cases. More than 60 teams of health workers surveyed 5,837 homes in hot spots.

The chief worry of the administration is to keep the infection spread in control during the rainy season, or till an effective antidote to the pandemic becomes available. The weekend lockdown is reportedly helping to contain the spread to some extent as mobility is effectively restricted and the 55 hours are used to clean up and sanitise all areas within the municipal limits.

A development office functionary said: "Effective campaign and sensitisation in the rural areas is now paying dividends. The villagers on their own are keeping a vigil and not letting strangers or outsiders enter the villages. So far the infection spread has been checked and farmers are busy with sowing operations."

Activist Sonvir of Baad village on Gwalior road said, "Conditions are generally under control as villagers have now learnt how to remain safe.

"Every few days there is a health camp at the centre and all are provided medicines and consultations. Some villagers on their own have gone for testing at private laboratories in the city. The situation was bad in June but now everyone knows what to do and how. Sanitisers are common. The market is full of people but most are seen with faces covered."

Reports from the rural hinterland suggest that social distancing is practical and is being followed by villagers. "It is in the cities one notes complacency and carelessness," said Subhash, a village level worker.