- RBI Guv forecasts GDP growth pickup
- Chandrababu hails successful launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
- Bhubaneswar: CM, ministers assess crop damage
AI-enabled cams, RFID wristbands, app tracking to count pilgrims
New Delhi: Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking are among the methods that will be used to track headcount of the pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj next month.
"The first method is attribute-based search, where tracking will be con-ducted using person attribute search cameras. The second method in-volves RFID wristbands, which will be provided to the pilgrims.
Through these wristbands, entry and exit times will be tracked using RFID read-ers," said Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna.
