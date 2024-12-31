AI-enabled cams, RFID wristbands, app tracking to count pilgrims

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking are among the methods that will be used to track headcount of the pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj next month.

"The first method is attribute-based search, where tracking will be con-ducted using person attribute search cameras. The second method in-volves RFID wristbands, which will be provided to the pilgrims.

Through these wristbands, entry and exit times will be tracked using RFID read-ers," said Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna.