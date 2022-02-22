AI flight brings 240 from Ukraine 

New Delhi: An Air India plane carrying more than 240 passengers from Ukraine landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at 10 pm on Tuesday, according to officials. The airline is operating a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The flight AI 1946 with 240 passengers took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm, the officials said. Earlier, Air India flight AI 1947 took off from the national capital at around 7.30 am and landed at Boryspil International Airport at around 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

According to a Civil Aviation ministry official, some other Indian operators are also expected to operate flights to Ukraine depending on the demand. On Tuesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions. Air India, on February 19, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said Vistara has no plans at this time to operate flights to Ukraine.