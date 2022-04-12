AIIMS holds cyclathon to promote cleanliness

Bhubaneswar: To encourage and motivate people for adopting cleanliness as an integral part of their life, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, organised a cyclathon as a part of 'Swachhata Pakhwada' campaign (April 1-15), in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSL).

More than 270 staff and medical students of participated in the cyclathon covering eight km.

The event was flagged off by AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty. It started from AIIMS campus and concluded at SOS Children's Village.

The participants conveyed the message on clean environment, cleanliness of public places, plastic-free India, reduce-reuse-recycle.

Awareness on personal hygiene and disease-free society was conducted through Odia folk dance (Chakulia Panda) performed by the AIIMS staff.

Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack, S K Priyadarsi, attending the concluding session at SOS village as chief guest, hailed AIIMS for organising thech an event to spread the message of Swachhata in society.

He appreciated AIIMS for bringing in healthcare service to Odisha with state-of-art facilities and expertise.

Among those present were SOS children's village director Abinash Kumar Hota, Dr Mohanty, Registrar B B Mishra, HoD, Hospital Administration and Kayakalp nodal officer Dr Jawahar S K Pillai, Department of Paediatric Surgery Dr. Kanishka Das, Additional Professor, Department of Hospital Administration Dr (Maj) M C Sahoo, secretary-general, SOS Children's village Sumanta Kar.