AIMPLB Decides To Oppose The Decision Of PM Modi Implementing Uniform Civil Code

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board held an urgent online meeting late on Tuesday night after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be implemented nationwide. The body for Islamic personal law made the decision to oppose the legislation during the conference.The proposed legislation aims to create and apply a set of universal personal laws for all Indian people, regardless of their faith, caste, or creed.



However, the Muslim organisation decided during the online meeting, which was attended by AIMPLB President Saifullah Rehmani, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and Member of AIMPLB, AIMPLB Lawyers, and others, to present its viewpoints to the Law Commission more forcefully. The documents that would be submitted to the Law Commission were also completed at the meeting.

The arguments made by PM Modi on Tuesday were consistent with the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court a few months ago by the Union ministry of law. According to the affidavit, the nation's unity is affronted by citizens belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws.

The AIMPLB will fight the Uniform Civil Code tooth and nail, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali stated in response to the PM's position on the UCC. They are formulating a plan to oppose the government's proposed action by more forcefully expressing our viewpoint to the law commission.

The online meeting held on Tuesday included all of the nation's major Muslim leaders. He continued that the politicians have been bringing up the Uniform Civil Code just before the elections for the past few years. The subject has again come up before of the 2024 elections.

He continued that he has always stated that the UCC will have an impact on not only Muslims but on Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis, and other tiny minorities existing in the nation. In India, a linguistic shift occurs every 100 kilometres. He asked that how therefore can there be a uniform set of laws for all communities? Every group practises prayer, rituals, and rites like marriage in a unique way.The Constitution guarantees everyone the right to follow their own religion and way of life.