AIMPLB to challenge Waqf Bill in court

New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organisation representing Muslims said on Wednesday that it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court and take the fight against the ‘black law’ that threatens the community's rights to the streets.

The Waqf Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage on Wednesday. If passed by the Lower House, the Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Criticising the proposed legislation at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it was an attempt to seize properties of the Muslim community. "They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said.

Stating that the Bill was opposed during deliberations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to review it, Adeeb said, "It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. This is a fight to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India."

He urged all conscientious citizens to resist the Bill and reaffirmed the AIMPLB's commitment to oppose it both legally and through public demonstrations. "We will go to court. We will not rest until this (proposed) law is withdrawn," he added.