Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Preliminary Report Raises Fuel System Questions

On June 12, 2025, an Air India plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, India. The plane was going to London. Sadly, 241 out of 242 people on the plane died. Some people on the ground also died when the plane hit a building near a medical college. Only one person survived.

The first investigation found that the plane’s fuel switches were turned off during takeoff. This stopped fuel from reaching the engines, so the engines stopped working. We don’t know why the switches were off.

Boeing and the U.S. aviation authorities checked everything and said the fuel switch design is okay for now. No urgent changes are needed.

The investigation is still happening. The pilots’ group said it’s too early to say if the pilots did anything wrong.