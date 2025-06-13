Live
Air India Service to London Returns to Mumbai Mid-Flight, Shows Tracking Data
Airspace restrictions were implemented due to the rising tensions between Iran and Israel resulting in flight diversions.
Flightradar24 flight track shows an Air India flight traveling to London returned to Mumbai three hours into its flight according to PTI. Following its 5: After taking off from Mumbai at 5:39 a.m., Air India Mumbai London flight maintained cruising altitude for three hours.
Air India said in a statement that because of the current situation within Iran and the closing the airspace of Iran, a number Air India flight returns mid-air to the airports of their base of.
Flight details:
AI130 - London Heathrow-Mumbai - Diverted to Vienna
AI102 - New York-Delhi - Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 - New York-Mumbai - Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 - London Heathrow-Delhi - Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 - Mumbai-London Heathrow - Returning to Mumbai
AI119 - Mumbai-New York - Returning to Mumbai
AI103 - Delhi-Washington - Returning to Delhi
AI106 - Newark-Delhi- Diverting to Vienna
AI188 - Vancouver-Delhi - Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 - Delhi-New York - Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 - Chicago-Delhi - Diverting to Jeddah
AI132 - London Heathrow-Bengaluru - Diverted to Sharjah
AI190 - Toronto-Delhi - Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 - Delhi-Toronto - Returning to Delhi
"We apologize for the disruption our passengers endured caused by this unexpected disruption, and we are making efforts to minimize it. This includes offering accommodation for passengers. Refunds for cancellations or free cancellation rescheduling are available to passengers who choose it. Other arrangements will be arranged to fly passengers to their destination," the Air India statement said.
As part of Operation Rising Lion Israel executed pre-dawn attacks against various Iranian nuclear and military facilities by utilizing AI131 flight status operations.
The Iranian Civil Aviation Authority issued a declaration about the upcoming closure of Iran's airspace. Israel has also announced a full airspace lockdown as well as a heightened the level of Flight returns after 3 hours preparedness along the border between its northern and southern regions.