Air India Singapore-Bound Flight Delayed After Technical Issue at Delhi Airport

Flight AI2380 with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was originally scheduled to leave around 11 pm but the fliers deplaned Air India as it was experiencing Air India technical issue. On the plane, a journalist with news agency PTI reported that the air-conditioning was not working on the plane and it was having issues with its electrical supply.

Over 200 passengers were made to sit inside Air India Singapore flight for almost two hours before they were asked to deboard and return to the terminal. Passengers on the flight were not given a reason by the staff for the delay at the time, the journalist reported.

Videos that have been shared on social media appear to show disgruntled passengers attempting to fan themselves with newspapers and magazines to cool down.

Air India has not yet responded on Air India glitch for comment on the matter.

Wednesday’s incident occurred only a few days after another Air India flight was forced to make a “go-around” at Air India Delhi airport after the initial landing was abandoned on September 8 while flying from Mumbai.

According to the airline later on:

“Flight AI2910 Mumbai-Delhi on 8 September discontinued first landing and performed a routine go-around as per standard operating procedure. Singapore-bound flight glitch landed safely on its second approach and all passengers and crew deboarded without any issue. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew always remains our top most priority,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

