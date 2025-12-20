Air purifiers to be installed in 10,000 classrooms in first phase

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday announced that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms to ensure clean air for the students.

Sood said that the government is committed towards tackling the problem of pollution through long-term administrative reforms and policy measures.

“We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures,” he said, taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

The Odd-Even scheme, first introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was implemented twice in 2016, from January 1 to 15 and again from April 15 to 30. The scheme aimed to curb vehicular pollution by restricting the movement of private vehicles based on the last digit of their registration numbers.

According to Sood, there are 38,000 classrooms, and air purifiers will be installed in them in a phased manner.

“We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms. Tenders have been floated today itself,” he added. Official data shows there are 1,047 government and government-aided schools. The minister, who also holds the urban development portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies.

“Money is also being provided to MCD for procuring mechanical road sweepers. The Aam Aadmi Party government did nothing for MCD. Salaries were not released for sanitation workers. They were at the helm in MCD for two years. But what did they do?” he asked.

Sood also said Delhi is surrounded by states, and the weather conditions there determine the weather here.

“We are committed towards the issue of eradicating pollution. I want to assure people of Delhi that we are taking all possible steps which will show their results on the ground very soon,” he added.