Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Subscription to Perplexity Pro Worth ₹17,000

Airtel has teamed up with Perplexity, an advanced AI search tool, to give all Airtel customers (Mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH) free access to Perplexity Pro for one year. This subscription is usually priced at ₹17,000 per year, but Airtel users can now get it at no cost.

What does the Pro version offer?

Perplexity Pro includes:

Access to advanced AI models like GPT-4.1 and Claude

More searches per day

File uploads and analysis

Image generation

Access to Perplexity Labs, a creative tool for building ideas

Deep research tools

How can I get it?

Just open the Airtel Thanks app, and you’ll find the offer there. All Airtel customers are eligible — no extra payment needed.

Why it matters

A student can do research and get study help with clear explanations.

A homemaker can ask about recipes, health tips, or shopping ideas quickly and easily.

A busy professional can use it to plan trips, summarize reports, or save time on tasks.

What Airtel and Perplexity said

Gopal Vittal, Airtel’s CEO, said this partnership brings powerful AI to millions of Indians — for free.

Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity’s CEO, said it will help everyone from students to professionals get better answers, learn faster, and work smarter.